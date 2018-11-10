Wisecraft

90's Kids - Logo Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
90's Kids - Logo Design logo design brand typography brand identity lettermark identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark plant retro nostalgia nineties old school brand branding identity icon mark symbol logo design logotype sign bright fluorescent pink neon light rose flower petal 90s kids music
Download color palette

Here's a logo i created back on 2017 for a music band inspired by the 90s 🎸

The only requirement of the client was for it to include a rose, and he suggested to make it neon as well.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like