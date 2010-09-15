Pedja Rusic

Lenorestate

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
  • Save
Lenorestate bird thing lol black brush mangina
Download color palette

So yeah some drawing for my friends band, they are releasing an EP and he wanted me to draw some shit up...twas done in 30-45 min brushes only.

A bit bigger preview http://cl.ly/21be255a5f985beaf846

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
tipsypixel [dot] com

More by Pedja Rusic

View profile
    • Like