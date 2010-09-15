Mike Meyer

Ligonier Mobile — product view, implemented

Ligonier Mobile — product view, implemented iphone portfolio ui ios retina coded
The CSS3 version. It came out quite nicely, I think. The markup is as lean as I could get it. It looks a bit like this:


<div class="product-image">
<img src="image.png">
</div>

Everything but the CD image (obviously) is CSS3 drop shadows and multiple linear and radial gradients.

