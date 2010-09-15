Alexis Gallisá

Plex Music Icon plex icon
Touching up the music icon for Plex ( plexapp.com ). Right now it can only be seen in its 16x16 format within the media manager but that may change in the future.

Also I realize itunes just ditched the CD from their own icon, but I still like physical media as representations of music and video.

Posted on Sep 15, 2010
