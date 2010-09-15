Dan Matutina

UN Graphics

Dan Matutina
Dan Matutina
  • Save
UN Graphics graphics motion illustration
Download color palette

One of the frames for a short motion graphics for UN here in the Philippines. This one is for the Indigenous People segment.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Dan Matutina
Dan Matutina

More by Dan Matutina

View profile
    • Like