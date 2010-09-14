Kshiraj Telang

20100915 Kshiraj Resume

Kshiraj Telang
Kshiraj Telang
  • Save
20100915 Kshiraj Resume resume cv re-design print redesign
Download color palette

Hey all,

I designed my new resume in an old newspaper style. What do you think? Please check the full page view at: http://www.animationsaints.com/blogger/kshiraj_graphic_resume.jpg

Would love to hear your feedback! Thanks all!

Kshiraj Telang

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
Kshiraj Telang
Kshiraj Telang

More by Kshiraj Telang

View profile
    • Like