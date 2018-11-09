Beerious? Logo

Tess Gadwa

PRODUCT MANAGER

https://www.beerious.us Conversational, retro tone reflects an informal brand personality with a nod to the startup's Oregon roots.

ROLES: Logo design, interaction design, functional and technical specifications, mockups and wireframes, user persona development, augmented reality feature integration, recruiting, management of technical and marketing teams

Posted on Nov 9, 2018
Actionable Data

