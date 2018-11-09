Tess Gadwa

Beerious? Website Landing Page

Beerious? Website Landing Page responsive ui website redesign web design web ux logo design branding art direction
PRODUCT MANAGER

https://www.beerious.us Who doesn't like beer? Our goal was a simple, vertically scrolling landing page where users from multiple social sites could easily download this craft beer event discovery app.

ROLES: Website design, interaction design, functional and technical specifications, mockups and wireframes, user persona development, augmented reality feature integration, recruiting, management of technical and marketing teams

