Beerious? Website Landing Page

https://www.beerious.us Who doesn't like beer? Our goal was a simple, vertically scrolling landing page where users from multiple social sites could easily download this craft beer event discovery app.
ROLES: Website design, interaction design, functional and technical specifications, mockups and wireframes, user persona development, augmented reality feature integration, recruiting, management of technical and marketing teams