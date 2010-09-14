Chris Coyier

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle
Unlikely candidate for a T-Shirt for the upcoming Wufoo trip.

The "wing" says Wufoo in a script. I like the concept but not sure if it's working.

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
