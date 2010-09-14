Brent Spore

Critique: Creation Shop Logo

Brent Spore
Brent Spore
Hire Me
  • Save
Critique: Creation Shop Logo logo branding organic leaf
Download color palette

I have been playing with this logo layout forever and I feel like I'm spinning my wheels. I thought I could get some good feedback from the dribbble crew. Can I get a critique? be gentle :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
Brent Spore
Brent Spore
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brent Spore

View profile
    • Like