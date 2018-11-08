Main chat, direct messages, member list

Darian Rosebrook

Playing around with more ways to handle the menu and layout of most of these features that we're making for the Compass of Design Community.

These members deserve the best so, with some time, we should have this out by january. (:

Testing more layout possibilities.
