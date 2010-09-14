Patrick Algrim

Some work I did for Sire Records. Was back in my crazy negative spacing era. love the way it turned out, and in browser it's great. This was right around the days for the fastcodesign.com project, so you could tell where my head was at.

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
