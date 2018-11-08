Ilya Fedorenko

Do you want to create a new logo? 🚩

Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko
  • Save
Do you want to create a new logo? 🚩 identity accomodation property brand logo
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble!

We have some news for you! @YAROVOY STUDIO create sites of different difficulty starting from the simplest homepages up to huge web portals. Also we are always ready to develop an identity: naming, branding and logos.

Last time we developed a new logo for a real estate agency — BAZA. The agency helps to rent and buy an office or accommodation in Russia. The logo is designed to show a new stage of development - the team is constantly growing and developing as an independent developer.

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View all tags
Posted on Nov 8, 2018
Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko

More by Ilya Fedorenko

View profile
    • Like