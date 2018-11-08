Do you want to create a new logo? 🚩

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello, Dribbble!
We have some news for you! @YAROVOY STUDIO create sites of different difficulty starting from the simplest homepages up to huge web portals. Also we are always ready to develop an identity: naming, branding and logos.
Last time we developed a new logo for a real estate agency — BAZA. The agency helps to rent and buy an office or accommodation in Russia. The logo is designed to show a new stage of development - the team is constantly growing and developing as an independent developer.
