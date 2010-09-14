Rodger Patterson

Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson
myblog yellow logo design blue typography grey
Download color palette

This is a glimpse of the design for the layout of my site.

Experimenting with the colour of the logo at the moment. Quite liking this blue :)

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
