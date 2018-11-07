Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

Velare Media Alt Logo

Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Hire Me
  • Save
Velare Media Alt Logo morse shade shape logo oregon blue rounded corners logo logo design branding velare cloud logo rain cloud web logo website web design ui ux
Download color palette

I work part-time for a web design company in Sherwood Oregon. This is an alternative logo I created for them. It's playing off the word "Velare."

Currently, the brand is using an abstract shape theme and that can be seen at https://velare-media.com/

Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Design. Logos. Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

View profile
    • Like