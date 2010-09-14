portfolio concept

I've been working on this on and off for a couple of weeks. I usually design a new portfolio once a year, but lately, I've really felt the need to upgrade my style a little.

I have been applying it to my client projects and getting great feedback, but I feel my portfolio design needs to portray the direction I want to go with my freelance work.

Here is a snap of my new design. It's possibly going to change a bit before I even think about launch, but I wanted to get some feedback.

I am yet to see anyone utilize this shape for portfolio displays, so I thought I would experiment. I'd really like thoughts on weather it is working or not. The 4th portfolio piece in color, is the rollover effect. Upon rollover, the color will fade into the preview snap and when clicked, will reveal the full size design.

You can view the full design here:

http://www.kyee.co.uk/simple1.html

So... What do you think?