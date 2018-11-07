Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Wise

Red Riding Hood

Josh Wise
Josh Wise
  • Save
Red Riding Hood children art fairytale illustration
Red Riding Hood children art fairytale illustration
Download color palette
  1. red_riding_hood.jpg
  2. red_riding_hood.jpg

Pen drawing exploring detail and motion in line work. This was a personal project.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 7, 2018
Josh Wise
Josh Wise

More by Josh Wise

View profile
    • Like