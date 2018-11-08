Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meet The Designer Feature

Spoonflower interviewed me for a feature this week exploring the origins of my studio (QRS), my creative process, and how I've become involved in surface pattern design over the past few years.

The post includes lots of photos of recent work and some behind-the-scenes shots of my workspace as well as a short video interview. See it all here!

Posted on Nov 8, 2018
