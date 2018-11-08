Meet The Designer Feature

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Spoonflower interviewed me for a feature this week exploring the origins of my studio (QRS), my creative process, and how I've become involved in surface pattern design over the past few years.
The post includes lots of photos of recent work and some behind-the-scenes shots of my workspace as well as a short video interview. See it all here!