Behold the White Horse Canvas Print

Behold the White Horse Canvas Print horseman poster canvas biblical illustration print
Just put this up in my store, check it out if your interested in buying it:

http://zadok44.storenvy.com/

18" x 24", Artist Quality Canvas, UV Protected, Indoor Use and it is not waterproof.

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
