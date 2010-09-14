Elias Keppens

Weather icon

Weather icon oceanohd iphone4 theme retina icon icons
A weather icon I made today. I first off included all the extra temperatures and such but it was becomming a little overcrowded so I deleted those. It is meant to match the default OSX Weather widget btw.

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
