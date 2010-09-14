David Perel

Squish Test Obox Mobile Landing Page

obox fireworks wordpress mobile
Definitely a page I was most looking forward to designing was the landing page for our mobile plugin. Here it is in squish mode :)

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
