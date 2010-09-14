Kevin Andersson

Plex Icon

Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson
  • Save
Plex Icon iphoneicon plex icon yellow purple shiny
Download color palette

I would love to see something in this direction :)

399dce3b5e8b8d524558cbf5bf8176a2
Rebound of
Plex iOS Icon
By Alexis Gallisá
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson

More by Kevin Andersson

View profile
    • Like