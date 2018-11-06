Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Timo Boezeman

Distribution Infographic - Transport (part 2 of 4)

Timo Boezeman
Timo Boezeman
  • Save
Distribution Infographic - Transport (part 2 of 4) design sales print netherlands isometric infographics data books book art animation
Download color palette

Part of a big distribution infographic. Storytelling by means of animated visuals representing actual distribution data. Anonymized for this publication.

This one shows the share of different transportation companies.

This is part 2 of 4. See also the other animations!

Timo Boezeman
Timo Boezeman

More by Timo Boezeman

View profile
    • Like