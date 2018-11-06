Aleksandar Savic

Ecto-1

Ecto-1 dots line minimal nostalgia new york flat ghost film comedy ambulance wheels vehicle vector sirens movie lights illustration ghosts ghostbusters ecto-1 car 80s
The next one's gonna be a car from Ghost Busters Movie - Ecto-1 - hope you like this one as well as you did TMNT Car!

Turtle van
Rebound of
Turtle Van
