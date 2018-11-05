André Batista

Firecamp friends

Firecamp friends motion
I just finished the free course of @Motion Design School. And I can't wait to start the Beast Motion! In fact, I was so amazed with the content that I bought the Full Course in the second lesson! Great course guys, tks!

(I just animated this piece, isn't mine illustration 😉)

Animated still 2x
Rebound of
Motion Design School Free Course
By YaroFlasher
Posted on Nov 5, 2018
