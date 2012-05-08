Hotpin

Radio Sessions Party Flyer Template

Radio Sessions Party Flyer Template a5 black blue club colors design dj summer concert poster pink house layout unique event flyer modern nightclub party photoshop print promotion psd rb radio sessions techno template unique yellow
Radio Sessions Party Flyer Template is a very modern design Flyer template that is suitable for any kind of party or nightclub event!
2 PSD files – A5 ( front and back) with 0.3mm bleed
9 Color variations
Clearly labeled folders and layers
CMYK – 300dpi – Ready to print with guides

