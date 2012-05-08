🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Radio Sessions Party Flyer Template is a very modern design Flyer template that is suitable for any kind of party or nightclub event!
2 PSD files – A5 ( front and back) with 0.3mm bleed
9 Color variations
Clearly labeled folders and layers
CMYK – 300dpi – Ready to print with guides
AVAILABLE HERE: http://bit.ly/HW9qBn