Copyright Your Images - Photoshop Patterns

Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/photoshop-image-copyright-patterns/1050628

Show-off your images while protecting them with 4 standard copyright patterns for your images. The watermarks are simple in design and does not distract your user/client from the actual image

Features:

4 Copyright watermarks for 4 standard photo sizes (4x6 + 5x7 + 6x8 + 8x10)
Portrait and/or Landscape Images
Resolution of 150 dpi (for a single watermark)
Toggle with pattern scale to have a scattered watermark
One click watermark
Well Documented – Help file and tips

