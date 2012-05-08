Andy Patrick

Thrilled to be a thrillworker

A shot of my screen with my latest bit of fun, a team desktop soon to be a t-shirt! You can check out the full thing here: http://www.andypatrickdesign.com/dribbble/thrilled.jpg

Posted on May 8, 2012
