A little sketch inspired by reading in a mid-19th century trail guide an anecdote discussing the merits of the Colt .45 versus a grizzly. The author would actually have been referencing Civil War era .45 Army model or the antebellum Colt Walker, which used caps and paper cartridges, but the one we are most familiar with is the legendary 1873 Single-Action Army. 100% hand drawn - the type that is!