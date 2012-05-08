Panna app logo

kellianderson

Here is the whole (finished) logo and an alternate horizontal version for an iPad video cooking magazine that I'm helping to design. For more about the project, here's the kickstarter page for now: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/237798220/panna-a-step-by-step-video-cooking-app-for-the-ipa

Posted on May 8, 2012
