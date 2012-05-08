James Koster

Review2

James Koster
James Koster
  • Save
Review2 woocomerce wordpress css
Download color palette

Changed the typeface to something a little more legible (I think), modified the shadows/lighting, replaced stars with smiley faces and added a punched hole.

C81b2863411586ba785e082721853d2e
Rebound of
Review
By James Koster
View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
James Koster
James Koster

More by James Koster

View profile
    • Like