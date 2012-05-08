Daniel Gomes

Gillette // Stop Homem Lixa III

Gillette // Stop Homem Lixa III
This was done for a facebook app proposal for Gillette.
It wasn't used since the campaign were changed a bit in the concept.
You can see the final app screens here.

Posted on May 8, 2012
