Chop freehand logo chop hammonds brown sauce
A redraw of an old brown sauce logo that I did back in 2004 for a limited run of t-shirts.

The letters are exactly how they appeared on the old printed bottle label, but the colours are mine.

Rebound of
Hertz
By Simon Gustavsson
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
