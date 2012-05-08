David Hellmann

CSS Navigation

David Hellmann
David Hellmann
  • Save
CSS Navigation css navigation
Download color palette

A Navi create only with CSS, no graphics. Only tested in Chrome :)
Check mouseover and click!

Demo: http://davidhellmann.com/demo/CSS-Navi/navi.html

The Design (PSD) is from @Simon Theis — yeah!

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
David Hellmann
David Hellmann

More by David Hellmann

View profile
    • Like