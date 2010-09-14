Zsolt Benke

Zsolt Benke
Zsolt Benke
Vegetative Player Fullscreen vegetative player html5 video hud fullscreen
This is the first take to Vegetative Player's fullscreen overlay. What do you think?

You can try it here (Only works under Safari and Chrome yet).

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
