Chuck Mallott

Quicks v2

Chuck Mallott
Chuck Mallott
  • Save
Quicks v2 logo basketball forza
Download color palette

I appreciate the feedback on this. Here's a rebound with a modified ball. I also lost the underline under the word. Is this rebound any better than the original?

C2221f805cf8c7bfed0947fe69b3bb04
Rebound of
Quicks
By Chuck Mallott
View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Chuck Mallott
Chuck Mallott
Web, Mobile, UX and Product Designer

More by Chuck Mallott

View profile
    • Like