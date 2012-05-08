Dave Armstrong

IP Ogre

Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
  • Save
IP Ogre ogre ip internet blue goblin illustration mascot character teeth ugly scratch
Download color palette

This is a character design I did for ipogre.com. You can see the full thing at davearmstrongart.blogspot.com

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong

More by Dave Armstrong

View profile
    • Like