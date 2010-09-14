Chris Rodemeyer

Good Grid = Good Foundation

Chris Rodemeyer
Chris Rodemeyer
  • Save
Good Grid = Good Foundation grid system 960px brown green
Download color palette

980 total width, 960 inner, 20px gutters, 10px subdivisions. Off to the races!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
Chris Rodemeyer
Chris Rodemeyer

More by Chris Rodemeyer

View profile
    • Like