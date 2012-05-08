Georgi Dimitrov Erase

Rrrr

Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Hire Me
  • Save
Rrrr georgi dimitrov erase illustrations art graffiti streets poland lublin mos burn fire forest
Download color palette

My part from big wall with Mankey,Esteo and Nasimo in Lublin, Poland
Check the whole project at http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=420092704676601&set=a.404967019522503.101873.404953706190501&type=1

Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Georgi Dimitrov Erase
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Georgi Dimitrov Erase

View profile
    • Like