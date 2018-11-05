Kasia Stachyra

Warschau Meine Liebe

Warschau Meine Liebe vinyl cover cover design illustration collage
The vinyl cover prepared for an aspiring singer who can not decide what he loves more - Berlin or Warsaw.

I proposed an example title of the single and a visual part made with ❤️ in MS Paint.

Posted on Nov 5, 2018
