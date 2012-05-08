Pit Herold

AS#2 on a Page

Pixelart in the new edition of KÅRK magazine as a header for a series under the title "Show me your workspace" (roughly translated from danish) LayOut by @Oliver Edwards.

Rebound of
ArchitectureStudent #2
By Pit Herold
Posted on May 8, 2012
