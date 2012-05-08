Ronny Hummitzsch

ipad dashboard

Ronny Hummitzsch
Ronny Hummitzsch
  • Save
ipad dashboard ipad ios dashboard dark
Download color palette

Working on a dasboard for a ipad app, ... wanna go for the dark version!

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Ronny Hummitzsch
Ronny Hummitzsch

More by Ronny Hummitzsch

View profile
    • Like