MTA Mobile Site Re-Design

mta mobile iphone
After getting frustrated with the inconsistent design of the MTA mobile site, I decided to give myself two hours to try a quick re-imagining, this is what I came up with.

Note: These designs are a new concept for the Metro North Railroad portion of the MTA mobile site, not the subway portion.

See the whole thing at immattimtrying.com

Posted on Sep 14, 2010
