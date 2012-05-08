Matthew Tyas

Volunteers Search

Matthew Tyas
Matthew Tyas
  • Save
Volunteers Search volunteer web web design search slab grey pink hot pink
Download color palette

Main homepage search for a Volunteering placement site I am working on. The colour palette reflects the family of sites this falls under within the University. Possibly not what I would immediately have gone with for something like this, but it works fairly well I think.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Matthew Tyas
Matthew Tyas

More by Matthew Tyas

View profile
    • Like