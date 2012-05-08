Daniel Mendez

Zombie Dribble

Zombie Dribble zombie zombies brains buttons tongue retro
This was inspired by my new-design bud @Nick Slater

His style is similar to mine, but he's been in the game a lot longer then me. I can't wait to see how I progress from here :)

Posted on May 8, 2012
