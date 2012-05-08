Luke Drozd

Modern(ist) Cityscape

Luke Drozd
Luke Drozd
  • Save
Modern(ist) Cityscape city mondrian poster gig poster print illustration artwork screenprint
Download color palette

Snippet from new poster awaiting band approval based on NY cityscape and Mondrian's 'Composition in Blue, Grey and Pink'.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Luke Drozd
Luke Drozd

More by Luke Drozd

View profile
    • Like