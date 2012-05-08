Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikos Moutesidis

Soccer EURO2012 App - New Button Style

Nikos Moutesidis
Nikos Moutesidis
  • Save
Soccer EURO2012 App - New Button Style app button ui ios soccer flag texture fabric
Download color palette

@Patrik Inzinger Thanks, you were right. Too much inset shadow combined. I cleaned that out a bit and made a much more classic button style. Leaves room to make the font bigger and is not that confusing.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Nikos Moutesidis
Nikos Moutesidis

More by Nikos Moutesidis

View profile
    • Like