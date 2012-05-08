Luke Drozd

Blast Off! Follow up

Another shot from the now finished and approved poster which is for Andrew Bird's upcoming Euro tour.

Full artwork can be seen here: http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10150838087452856&set=a.176995527855.124116.166439692855&type=3&theater

Posted on May 8, 2012
