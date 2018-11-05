Aleksandar Savic

Turtle Van

Turtle Van gun cartoon teenage mutant ninja turtles tmnt retro dots flat line animation vector turtles van raphael ninja michelangelo leonardo cute car illustration donatello cowabunga
Hi guys! Hope you'll dig this series of iconic cars from cartoons/movies/tv shows! I am a big fan of them and always wanted to recreate this turttle van in my own way and I really do hope you like it. And also, some more stuff is coming, for example Ecto-1, Mistery Machine and so on. I made a list of what I'm creating so feel free to suggest some so I can add them onto it, if you wish. :)

Check out the rebounded shot of Delorean in case you missed it!

Evolution Of Delorean 🚗
