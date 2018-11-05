Turtle Van

Hi guys! Hope you'll dig this series of iconic cars from cartoons/movies/tv shows! I am a big fan of them and always wanted to recreate this turttle van in my own way and I really do hope you like it. And also, some more stuff is coming, for example Ecto-1, Mistery Machine and so on. I made a list of what I'm creating so feel free to suggest some so I can add them onto it, if you wish. :)

Check out the rebounded shot of Delorean in case you missed it!