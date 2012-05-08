Kim Nguyen

Palette comparison

Kim Nguyen
Kim Nguyen
  • Save
Palette comparison texture progress
Download color palette

Some side-by-side snippets of things I've been working on for the past few months, because I wanted to compare color palettes and textures I've been using. I seem to rely a lot on variations of sandy beiges for backgrounds.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Kim Nguyen
Kim Nguyen

More by Kim Nguyen

View profile
    • Like